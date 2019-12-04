New ‘Mandalorian’ Baby Yoda Plush Toy Available On Pre-Order

The force is strong for all things Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, and fans are in luck with a new plush doll heading to store shelves.

Disney has given the greenlight to a cuddly version of the 50-year-old green infant. The tiny creature has become a huge internet sensation after debuting in Star Wars: The Mandalorian on the Disney+ streaming service.

You can pre-order the Baby Yoda plush toy, but it won’t be available until months after Christmas.

The 11-inch toy from Mattel costs $24.99 and is slated to be available by April 1, 2020, according to the listing on ShopDisney.com.