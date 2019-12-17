Click to Skip Ad
New Line Buys Lucas Carter Pitch ‘Inner Child’

Echo Lake

EXCLUSIVE: In a preemptive bid, New Line has acquired Lucas Carter’s original family action adventure pitch Inner Child. The studio is already in business with the writer on his project Public Enemy, which LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment are producing with Channing Tatum’s Free Association.

Michael Disco will produce Inner Child, which is described as a family comedy about seeing the world through the eyes of a child. Daria Cercek brought the project in and will oversee for the studio.

Previously, Carter wrote and sold The Gun Show, an action comedy spec, to Paramount Pictures with Platinum Dunes producing.

Carter is represented by Echo Lake Entertainment and Gang Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

