Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Kill Whitey Donovan’ Comic Series In Works As Movie At Hideout Pictures; Sigrid Gilmer Set To Adapt

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

California Sen. Kamala Harris Quits Presidential Race

Read the full story

New Hollywood Podcast: Renee Elise Goldsberry On Making ‘Waves’ And How ‘Hamilton’ Changed The Game

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is probably best known from her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. The show became a cultural phenomenon and she continues to get praised for blazing a trail for the inclusive and groundbreaking musical. Goldsberry is now going from singing about America’s forefathers to navigating through intense family drama and parental issues in the critically acclaimed Waves.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the supertalented Goldsberry stars alongside a cast of equally supertalented actors including Sterling K. Brown and breakout young stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell. In addition to Waves and Hamilton, Goldsberry has a long resume of TV, and film including Altered Carbon, The Good Wife, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Documentary Now, The Get Down and Evil. She also starred in One Life To Live which earned her two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. On the stage side, she was  in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple and starred in productions of Rent and The Lion King. Needless to say, she’s got the chops.

She stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her road to Hollywood, her role in Waves, how soap operas don’t get enough love and how Hamilton changed the way we look at inclusivity. Listen to the episode below.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad