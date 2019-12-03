New Hollywood Podcast: Renee Elise Goldsberry On Making ‘Waves’ And How ‘Hamilton’ Changed The Game

Actress Renee Elise Goldsberry is probably best known from her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Hamilton. The show became a cultural phenomenon and she continues to get praised for blazing a trail for the inclusive and groundbreaking musical. Goldsberry is now going from singing about America’s forefathers to navigating through intense family drama and parental issues in the critically acclaimed Waves.

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, the supertalented Goldsberry stars alongside a cast of equally supertalented actors including Sterling K. Brown and breakout young stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Taylor Russell. In addition to Waves and Hamilton, Goldsberry has a long resume of TV, and film including Altered Carbon, The Good Wife, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, Documentary Now, The Get Down and Evil. She also starred in One Life To Live which earned her two Daytime Emmy Award nominations. On the stage side, she was in the original Broadway cast of The Color Purple and starred in productions of Rent and The Lion King. Needless to say, she’s got the chops.

She stopped by Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast to talk about her road to Hollywood, her role in Waves, how soap operas don’t get enough love and how Hamilton changed the way we look at inclusivity. Listen to the episode below.