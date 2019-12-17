‘New Hollywood’ Podcast: ‘Pose’ And ‘AHS 1984’ Actress Angelica Ross Came To Hollywood To Slay

Angelica Ross didn’t just kick the door down in Hollywood to let her presence be known. She kicked it down, duck walked, vogued and then delivered a sickening death drop on the landscape television by being part of Ryan Murphy, Steven Canals and Brad Falchuk’s groundbreaking FX drama Pose, which not only painted a picture of the New York ballroom scene in the ’80s and ’90s but also put an authentic lens on trans people of color and AIDS epidemic of the era.

From her fan-favorite role as the salty and no-BS Candy Ferocity on Pose she went on to Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise as the tough-as-nails summer camp nurse Rita in AHS: 1984, the retro slasher installment of the series. Not only did she star in two of the most successful franchises in television, but she also made history as the first trans actor to secure two series regular roles.

Ross — along with her pup Hammer — stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about Pose‘s Candy Ferocity and how her journey and ultimate shocking death reflects the real-life treatment of trans women of color. She also talked about AHS: 1984, her LGBTQ activism and advocacy, the importance of authentic storytelling and how she is basically slaying Hollywood.

Listen to the episode below.