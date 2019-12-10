In an appearance at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos revealed fresh numbers for The Irishman.,

The Martin Scorsese mob epic was watched by 26.4 million households during its first seven days on the streaming platform, he said, having pulled a note card out of the breast pocket of his blazer. The precise number, he read, was 26,404,081 accounts making it at least 70% of the way through the film, which is the company’s standard benchmark when it reports select viewership stats.

In its first 28 days, Sarandos said, the film should pull in about 40 million household accounts.

“The thing that’s amazing about that is, think of everything those people could be doing on those screens, and they chose a film,” Sarandos said, listing social media, video games and other pursuits.

Nielsen last Friday circulated numbers for The Irishman‘s first five days of streaming, saying it reached about 13.2 million subscribers in the U.S.

The Irishman‘s Golden Globe accolades also earned a shoutout, along with Netflix’s overall haul of 34 nominations, evenly split between film and TV. He called the tally a “good mark of quality both for the industry and for consumers.”

Feature film, which has become a huge focus for the company, has the potential to be more of a draw for viewers than series TV, Sarandos said.

“Consumers understand the value proposition of new movie watching, compared with TV series,” he said. “In New York, that’s a $100 night out.”

He added, “Some of the alternatives to watching pay-television would be watching so-called ‘free television,’ so it’s a little less clear.”

Sarandos hit on a number of other hot topics during the conversation moderated by UBS analyst Eric Sheridan, including the cost of programming, the influx of new competitors in streaming and relations with talent.

Release windows, another debate that Netflix is in the middle of, also came up. Sarandos derided the traditional two-and-a-half-month window between theatrical releases and ancillary platforms as “anti-consumer.”

“When you look at the biggest markets and the biggest theaters, those are controlled by big chains,” Sarandos said. When we book our films into specialty theaters, they put us in smaller rooms.”

The ideal release method would be day-and-date in theaters and streaming, Sarandos said. “When people decide to go out [to a theater], they’re going out,” he said. Company data indicate that about 80% of ticket-buyers at theatrical showings of Netflix titles are also Netflix subscribers.

Asked about the notion of high-quality films being viewed on mobile phone screens — a scenario decried by Irishman director Martin Scorsese — Sarandos shrugged that it is a sign of the times.

“The way people consume is very personal,” he said. “The number of great films that my son, who’s in film school, watches on his phone is mind-boggling to me but very natural for him.” (David Lean epic Lawrence of Arabia is among them, the exec added.)

“Sometimes, it’s just that people don’t have anywhere to watch at home,” he shrugged.