Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story’ Lands China Release With Road Pictures

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in 'Marriage Story'
Netflix

Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, a Netflix original feature, has secured theatrical release in China after the streamer cut a deal with Road Pictures.

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, the pic chronicles a marriage breaking down. It premiered at Venice and Netflix gave the film an awards-qualifying release stateside. It’s up for six Golden Globes and is expected to be a contender at the Oscars.

The U.S. streaming outfit isn’t available in China and needs to find partners on the mainland for its releases.

Road Pictures is the distrib behind the enormously successful China releases of Capernaum, which grossed $54m, and Shoplifters, which took north of $14m. The release date for Marriage Story has not been confirmed but is expected to be after the Oscars in February.

Marriage Story’s subtle and realistic and sometimes humorous (or life-affirming) portrayal of love, marriage and family in all shapes and forms is sure to evoke strong emotional resonance in the Chinese audience,” the company said in a statement.

