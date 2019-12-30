Netflix Reveals Most Popular International Titles Of 2019: Madeleine McCann True-Crime Doc Tops UK, ‘Murder Mystery’ Leads In Australia

Netflix has unveiled its most popular titles internationally with true-crime doc The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann topping the UK list and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery leading in Australia.

In India, Bollywood romantic drama Kabir Singh was the most popular release, while the second season of gritty Indian crime drama, Sacred Games, topped the series list. There are also lists for France and Germany (below).

The streamer hasn’t officially revealed the methodology, but the list is thought to have been based on the number of accounts in each country that have watched at least two minutes of a title during its first 28 days on Netflix this year. For series, only the most popular season is counted and for shows and movies that have been released recently, the rankings are based on 28-day projections derived from the initial sampling.

Murder Mystery, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt and released in June, Michael Bay-directed action feature 6 Underground, which starred Ryan Reynolds, the third season of supernatural drama Stranger Things and The Irishman, all appeared on the most popular releases in the UK and Australia.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which told the story of the missing British child, who vanished from the seaside resort of Praia de Luz in Portugal, while on holiday with her family. launched in March. It was directed by Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened and Jim & Andy director Chris Smith, produced by Pulse Films and Paramount Television and exec produced by Emma Cooper and Thomas Benski.

Local titles also proved popular in the UK with Ricky Gervais’ After Life, David Attenborough’s doc Our Planet and comedy Sex Education making the list.

In India, local content featured heavily, with 6 Underground being the only U.S. effort to feature in the top 10 releases, while Sex Education was the highest-ranked non-local series, clinching fourth place.

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (UK):

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann

6 Underground

Murder Mystery

The Witcher

The Irishman

After Life

Stranger Things 3

Our Planet

Sex Education

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series

Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (UK):

The Witcher

After Life

Stranger Things 3

Sex Education

The Umbrella Academy

You

Unbelievable

Top Boy

Black Mirror

Dirty John

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (Australia):

Murder Mystery

6 Underground

The Witcher

Isn’t It Romantic

Lunatics

The Irishman

Stranger Things 3

Extremely, Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Triple Frontier

Dead to Me

Top Ten Most Popular Series of 2019(Australia):

The Witcher

Lunatics

Stranger Things 3

Dead to Me

The Umbrella Academy

Unbelievable

Dirty John

Sex Education

Rick and Morty: S4

You: S2

Top Ten Most Popular Movies of 2019 (Australia):

Murder Mystery

6 Underground

Isn’t It Romantic

The Irishman

Extremely, Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Triple Frontier

Aquaman

The Highwaymen

The Perfect Date

Falling Inn Love

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (India):

Sacred Games: S2

Kabir Singh

Article 15

Bard of Blood

Drive

Badla

House Arrest

6 Underground

Delhi Crime

Chopsticks

Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (India):

Sacred Games: S2

Bard of Blood

Delhi Crime

Sex Education

Leila

Stranger Things 2

Typewriter

Little Things: S3

The Witcher

The Spy

Top 10 Most Popular Movies of 2019 (India):

Kabir Singh

Article 15

Drive

Badla

House Arrest

6 Underground

Chopsticks

Baazaar

Luka Chuppi

Romeo Akbar Walter

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (France):

Money Heist: S3

The Witcher

6 Underground

Sex Education

Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things 3

You: S2

Triple Frontier

Elite S2

Family Business

Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (France):

Money Heist: S3

The Witcher

Sex Education

Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things 3

You: S2

Elite S2

Family Business

Raising Dion

13 Reasons Why: S3

Top 10 Most Popular Films of 2019 (France):

6 Underground

Triple Frontier

Banlieusards (Street Flow)

The Irishman

Klaus

The Perfect Date

Isn’t It Romantic

Tall Girl

Murder Mystery

Falling Inn Love

Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (Germany):

6 Underground

Money Heist

The Witcher

Murder Mystery

The Irishman

Sex Education

Triple Frontier

Isn’t It Romantic

Falling Inn Love

The Perfect Date

Top 10 Most Popular Films of 2019 (Germany):

6 Underground

Murder Mystery

The Irishman

Triple Frontier

Isn’t It Romantic

Falling Inn Love

The Perfect Date

Wie Jodie Uber Sich Hinauswuchs

The Knight Before Christmas

The Highwaymen

Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (Germany):

Money Heist

The Witcher

Sex Education

Stranger Things 3

You

The Umbrella Academy

13 Reasons Why

The I-Land

Elite

Black Mirror