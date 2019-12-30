Netflix Reveals Most Popular International Titles Of 2019: Madeleine McCann True-Crime Doc Tops UK, ‘Murder Mystery’ Leads In Australia

Netflix has unveiled its most popular titles internationally with true-crime doc The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann topping the UK list and Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy Murder Mystery leading in Australia.
In India, Bollywood romantic drama Kabir Singh was the most popular release, while the second season of gritty Indian crime drama, Sacred Games, topped the series list. There are also lists for France and Germany (below).
The streamer hasn’t officially revealed the methodology, but the list is thought to have been based on the number of accounts in each country that have watched at least two minutes of a title during its first 28 days on Netflix this year. For series, only the most popular season is counted and for shows and movies that have been released recently, the rankings are based on 28-day projections derived from the initial sampling.
Murder Mystery, which was directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by James Vanderbilt and released in June, Michael Bay-directed action feature 6 Underground, which starred Ryan Reynolds, the third season of supernatural drama Stranger Things and The Irishman, all appeared on the most popular releases in the UK and Australia.
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, which told the story of the missing British child, who vanished from the seaside resort of Praia de Luz in Portugal, while on holiday with her family. launched in March. It was directed by Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened and Jim & Andy director Chris Smith, produced by Pulse Films and Paramount Television and exec produced by Emma Cooper and Thomas Benski.
Local titles also proved popular in the UK with Ricky Gervais’ After Life, David Attenborough’s doc Our Planet and comedy Sex Education making the list.
In India, local content featured heavily, with 6 Underground being the only U.S. effort to feature in the top 10 releases, while Sex Education was the highest-ranked non-local series, clinching fourth place.
Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (UK):
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann
6 Underground
Murder Mystery
The Witcher
The Irishman
After Life
Stranger Things 3
Our Planet
Sex Education
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes: Limited Series
Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (UK):
The Witcher
After Life
Stranger Things 3
Sex Education
The Umbrella Academy
You
Unbelievable
Top Boy
Black Mirror
Dirty John
Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (Australia):
Murder Mystery
6 Underground
The Witcher
Isn’t It Romantic
Lunatics
The Irishman
Stranger Things 3
Extremely, Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Triple Frontier
Dead to Me
Top Ten Most Popular Series of 2019(Australia):
The Witcher
Lunatics
Stranger Things 3
Dead to Me
The Umbrella Academy
Unbelievable
Dirty John
Sex Education
Rick and Morty: S4
You: S2
Top Ten Most Popular Movies of 2019 (Australia):
Murder Mystery
6 Underground
Isn’t It Romantic
The Irishman
Extremely, Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Triple Frontier
Aquaman
The Highwaymen
The Perfect Date
Falling Inn Love
Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (India):
Sacred Games: S2
Kabir Singh
Article 15
Bard of Blood
Drive
Badla
House Arrest
6 Underground
Delhi Crime
Chopsticks
Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (India):
Sacred Games: S2
Bard of Blood
Delhi Crime
Sex Education
Leila
Stranger Things 2
Typewriter
Little Things: S3
The Witcher
The Spy
Top 10 Most Popular Movies of 2019 (India):
Kabir Singh
Article 15
Drive
Badla
House Arrest
6 Underground
Chopsticks
Baazaar
Luka Chuppi
Romeo Akbar Walter
Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (France):
Money Heist: S3
The Witcher
6 Underground
Sex Education
Umbrella Academy
Stranger Things 3
You: S2
Triple Frontier
Elite S2
Family Business
Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (France):
Money Heist: S3
The Witcher
Sex Education
Umbrella Academy
Stranger Things 3
You: S2
Elite S2
Family Business
Raising Dion
13 Reasons Why: S3
Top 10 Most Popular Films of 2019 (France):
6 Underground
Triple Frontier
Banlieusards (Street Flow)
The Irishman
Klaus
The Perfect Date
Isn’t It Romantic
Tall Girl
Murder Mystery
Falling Inn Love
Top 10 Most Popular Releases of 2019 (Germany):
6 Underground
Money Heist
The Witcher
Murder Mystery
The Irishman
Sex Education
Triple Frontier
Isn’t It Romantic
Falling Inn Love
The Perfect Date
Top 10 Most Popular Films of 2019 (Germany):
6 Underground
Murder Mystery
The Irishman
Triple Frontier
Isn’t It Romantic
Falling Inn Love
The Perfect Date
Wie Jodie Uber Sich Hinauswuchs
The Knight Before Christmas
The Highwaymen
Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 (Germany):
Money Heist
The Witcher
Sex Education
Stranger Things 3
You
The Umbrella Academy
13 Reasons Why
The I-Land
Elite
Black Mirror
