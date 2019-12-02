Netflix & Pulse Films Get Legal Letter About Copyright Breach On Documentary ‘Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator’

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix and Pulse Films have been served with a legal letter about a breach of copyright on Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator, their documentary on the downfall of hot yoga founder Bikram Choudhury.

Martha Engel, a trademark attorney at law firm Marjen, has written to the companies on behalf of Ghosh’s Yoga College, a yoga school in Kolkata, India, linked to Bishnu Charan Ghosh, a yoga master who trained Choudhury.

Ghosh’s Yoga College argued that images from Ghosh pamphlet Yoga Cure and book Calcutta Yoga were used without permission in Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator. The college has demanded Pulse Films removes the images from the film and issues a public apology.

The legal letter, seen by Deadline, said Ghosh’s Yoga College ambassador Ida Pajunen and two of her colleagues are “the only individuals in the world who have been granted permission by GYC to use images from the Yoga Cure pamphlet.”

Related Story German Firm May Seek Injunction Over Planned 'Vikings' Sequel In Latest Twist To Long-Running Legal Dispute

The letter said Pulse Films requested high-res images of the Yoga Cure, but was told by Pajunen it would need permission from the Ghosh family to reproduce the pamphlet. Pulse later purchased a copy from Pajunen’s website, the letter said, and it “appears to be copied in its entirety” in the film.

Furthermore, the legal letter claimed that Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator features seven images from Calcutta Yoga, a book by Jerome Armstrong, who also works closely with Ghosh’s Yoga College. Armstrong did not grant permission to use the images and told Pulse Films that it would need to provide credit if the book was featured in the documentary.