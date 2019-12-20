Netflix Orders Adult Animated Series ‘The Midnight Gospel’ From Pendleton Ward & Duncan Trussell

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of adult animated series The Midnight Gospel, from Emmy-winning Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. Titmouse (Big Mouth) will serve as the animation studio for the series, which is slated to premiere in 2020.
Co-created and executive produced by Ward and Trussell, The Midnight Gospel centers on Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds. The series is set in a fantastical universe using interview clips from Trussell’s podcast, Duncan Trussell Family Hour.
Ward is the creator of the Emmy-winning series Adventure Time, am animated fantasy series that aired for 10 seasons on Cartoon Network. It followed the adventures of a boy named Finn and his best friend and adoptive brother Jake (John DiMaggio) — a dog with the magical power to change shape and size at will — who live in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo. HBO Max will air four specials spawned by the series, beginning in 2020.
