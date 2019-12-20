Netflix Orders Adult Animated Series ‘The Midnight Gospel’ From Pendleton Ward & Duncan Trussell

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of adult animated series The Midnight Gospel, from Emmy-winning Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell. Titmouse (Big Mouth) will serve as the animation studio for the series, which is slated to premiere in 2020.

Shutterstock

Co-created and executive produced by Ward and Trussell, The Midnight Gospel centers on Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds. The series is set in a fantastical universe using interview clips from Trussell’s podcast, Duncan Trussell Family Hour.

Ward is the creator of the Emmy-winning series Adventure Time, am animated fantasy series that aired for 10 seasons on Cartoon Network. It followed the adventures of a boy named Finn and his best friend and adoptive brother Jake (John DiMaggio) — a dog with the magical power to change shape and size at will — who live in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo. HBO Max will air four specials spawned by the series, beginning in 2020.

