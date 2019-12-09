Netflix Leads Both Film & TV Golden Globe Fields, Streaming Dominates TV Nominations As Broadcast Is Shut Out

For the first time ever, it’s the same outlet that is leading both the film and television nominations at the Golden Globes. Netflix is the most nominated film distributor with 17 noms, led by Marriage Story and The Irishman, and the most nominated TV network, also with 17 noms, paced by The Crown and Unbelievable .

The feat illustrates the media convergence on streaming platforms where TV series and feature films can co-exist.

On the feature side, Netflix’s dominance is staggering, more than doubling the total of the second most nominated distributor, Sony Pictures. In TV, we have another chapter of the battle royale between Netflix and HBO, with the streamer edging the premium cable network 17 to 15 noms.

In TV, it was another big showing for streamers with 30 nominations total among Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+, which entered the major awards circle with three mentions for The Morning Show. Premium cable networks followed with 15 between HBO and Showtime. Basic cable networks got on the board with 7 nominations among FX Networks, BBC America and USA Network.

However, the broadcast networks were completely shut out for what may be the first time. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been consistently recognizing a performance from the crop of new fall broadcast shows but did not do so this time despite buzz surrounding Evil‘s Mike Colter and The Unicorn‘s Walton Goggins, who both landed Critics Choice nomination yesterday, and Prodigal Son‘s Michael Sheen.

Last year, Netflix made awards waves in features with Roma, which scored three Golden Globe nominations and two wins. The Alfonso Cuarón personal drama was the sole flag-bearer for the platform in major categories.

This year, Netflix has utterly dominated the film competition. Among its 17 total nominations are 3/5 nods in the best motion picture drama category (Marriage Story, The Irishman and The Two Popes); 3/5 nominations in the best screenplay motion picture category; and 3/5 nominations in the best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category.

Leading the charge for awards-hungry Netflix is Noah Baumbach’s searing marital drama Marriage Story with six nominations, and Martin Scorsese epic The Irishman, which tied with Sony’s Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood with five nods.

Until this year, Netflix had not had a single best picture — drama or musical/comedy — nomination. The streamer this morning scored its first ever Globes best picture nomination times four for The Irishman, Marriage Story and Fernando Meireilles’ The Two Popes in drama and Dolemite Is My Name in the comedy or musical category.

Scorsese’s critically lauded The Irishman, recently named best film by the National Board of Review and the New York York Film Critics Circle, is the bookmakers’ frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar. Just yesterday the film scored 14 nominations from the Critics’ Choice Association, more than any other film.

This is the third time in 20 years that HBO has not finished as the most nominated network. All three times have been within the past four years as competition has risen tremendously along with the increase in the volume of original scripted programming driven by streamers.

HBO, which has been leading the field since 2000 when it took over on the strength of its game-changing hits The Sopranos and Sex and the City, was previously edged by Netflix (8 to 7 noms) in 2016 and by FX last year (10 to 9).

HBO increased its nominations total from last year from 9 to 15 for one of its strongest performances in years, led by Chernobyl, which tied Netflix’s The Crown and Unbelievable as the most nominated programs. But Netflix more than doubled its tally from last year, going up from 8 to 17 nominations, its highest ever, to top the list.

The two networks separated themselves from the pack in a big way after a very tight race last year with the top four networks separated by two nominations. The third most nominated nets this year, Hulu and Prime Video, landed 5 noms each.

So far, Netflix’s issue has been converting the large number of TV nominations into major wins. It is yet to land a drama or comedy series Emmy award, something rivals Hulu and Prime Video have both accomplished. Netflix has had better traction at the Golden Globes, winning both the drama series trophy for The Crown and the comedy series one for The Kominsky Method.