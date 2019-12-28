Netflix Going It Alone On Second Season Of Teen Drama ‘The A List’ After BBC Pulls Out

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is going it alone on The A List after the BBC decided against commissioning a second season of the teen drama.

Produced by Lionsgate-Backed Kindle Entertainment, the 13-part first season of The A List was commissioned for the BBC’s streaming service iPlayer. It launched on iPlayer in October last year before being picked up by Netflix in July 2019, with the U.S. streamer carrying the drama globally except in the UK.

Nina Metivier, who co-created and wrote The A List with Dan Berlinka, told Deadline that the BBC has since backed out of the project and they are now developing a second season exclusively for Netflix.

“It was picked up by Netflix for worldwide and now they’re looking at a second series,” she said in an interview after being named as one of Deadline’s 10 British TV writers to watch in 2020.

The A List’s first season centered around Mia, played by Lisa Ambalavanar, who arrives at an idyllic summer camp expecting to be Queen Bee, but her holiday of a lifetime turns into a nightmare with the arrival of the mysterious Amber, played by Safe’s Ellie Duckles. Shot on the Scottish west coast, the show features psychological tension and themes of teen betrayal. Kindle Entertainment’s Anne Brogan executive produced the first season.