Netflix Teams With Gaumont To Adapt Paul McCartney Book ‘High In The Clouds’ Into An Animated Film

Netflix has come aboard Sir Paul McCartney’s long-gestating animated film High In The Clouds, which is based on the children’s adventure novel of the same title written by the iconic Beatles musician as well as Geoff Dunbar and Philip Ardagh. The project hails from French company Gaumont, which optioned the book back in 2012 after it had been in development since 2009.

Timothy Reckart, who earned an Oscar nomination for his 2012 animated short Head Over Heels and directed the 2017 animation film The Star, is directing High In The Clouds from a screenplay by Paddington scribe Jon Croker.

It’s a story of an imaginative teenage squirrel named Wirral who finds himself pulled into a ramshackle gang of teenage rebels who live high in the clouds after he accidentally antagonizes Gretsch the owl, the tyrannical leader (and fabulous singer!), who steals the voice of anyone who upstages her.

Producers are Bob Shaye, the late Michael Lynne, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, and McCartney, who created and produced original songs for the film.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix,” said Oscar and 18-time Grammy award winner McCartney. “They complement what is already an amazing team with Gaumont and we can think of no-one better to be working with to bring our film to a global audience. I’ve always loved animated films and this is a hugely important passion project for me. I can’t wait for the world to see it.”