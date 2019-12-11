Netflix To Tell The Origin Story Of Spotify In Drama From Yellow Bird UK

Netflix will tell the origin story of Swedish music streaming service Spotify in a yet-to-be-titled series from Young Wallander producer Yellow Bird UK.

The scripted series, which has echoes of Aaron Sorkin’s 2010 movie The Social Network, will be based on the book Spotify Untold, which was published this year by business journalists Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud.

It tells the story of how Swedish tech entrepreneur Daniel Ek and business partner Martin Lorentzon revolutionized the music industry through free and legal music streaming when they launched Spotify in 2006. Netflix said it is a drama about how hard convictions, unrelenting will and big dreams can challenge the status quo.

The untitled series will be directed by Per-Olav Sørensen (Quicksand, Home for Christmas), while Berna Levin (Young Wallander) is the executive producer. Luke Franklin is the producer.

Tesha Crawford, director of international originals Northern Europe at Netflix, said: “The founding tale of Spotify is a great example of how a local story can have a global impact.”

Levin added: “Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalized, digitized world.”

Yellow Bird UK is owned by Banijay Group and is making the 2020 Netflix series Young Wallander, which stars Swedish actor Adam Pålsson in the title role alongside Argo’s Richard Dillane.