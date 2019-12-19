Netflix EMEA Documentaries Chief Diego Bunuel Exits

Diego Bunuel arrives for the screening of "Elle", in Cannes, France on May 21, 2016. Photo by Ammar Abd Rabbo/Sipa USA

Diego Bunuel, who has been Netflix’s director of original documentaries since 2018, has left his position at the streamer.

The seemingly abrupt departure was first reported by French press. Netflix confirmed to Deadline that Bunuel has left and there are no plans to replace him, but declined to provide comment.

Initially based in Los Angeles, after six months Bunuel relocated to Netflix’s burgeoning London office to oversee its documentary operations across EMEA. He joined the streamer from French outfit Canal Plus.