Netflix Announces Season 4 Start Date For Spanish-Language Drama ‘Money Heist’

Netflix’s Spanish-language smash La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist) has been picked up for a fourth season, which will debut on April 3, the streamer announced Sunday on Twitter.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019

Netflix previously said the series, produced by Vancouver Media, was its most watched non-English show on the service. The drama picked up an International Emmy for Best Drama last November.

Álvaro Morte stars in the thriller as El Professor, a mysterious criminal mastermind planning an epic heist. He recruits a group of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain while El Professor manipulates the police to carry out his plan. Ursula Corbero, Itziar Ituno, Paco Tous and Alba Flores also star.

The show has a loyal, international fan base — and not only in Spanish-speaking markets, but extending to such countries as France, Italy and India.

The third installment of the Alex Pina-created phenomenon launched on July 19.