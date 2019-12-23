Netflix Teams With Puppet Character Abla Fahita For Second Original Series In Egypt

Netflix has commissioned its second Egyptian original series, a collaboration with satirical puppet character Abla Fahita, a star in the region.

Scheduled for release in 2020, the show will be produced by OKWRD production in cooperation with ASAP Productions & EP Amin El Masri. The comedy drama will show how Fahita’s life is turned upside down following her stardom. It will mark the character’s first attempt at acting in a scripted series.

Ahmed Sharkawi, Director of International Originals, Netflix said, “We are very excited to be collaborating with Abla Fahita, one of the most prominent comedians in Egypt and the wider Arab region. We are looking forward to working with Abla Fahita in order to bring our Arab and international audience a fun innovative series full of laughter and excitement.”

Commenting on her partnership with Netflix, Abla Fahita added, “Damn this globalization! I barely had enough time for my own show and now they want me to do a series. The only thing that made me consider their offer, is that netflix will release the series in more than 20 languages and it will be watched in 190 countries by more than 158 million viewers with their relatives worldwide.”

She continued, “I always say that Egyptian comedy is a great product for export after the Egyptian cotton. And it’s obvious how the world today is a sad place in dire need of laughter. and nothing beats the Egyptian Sense of humour to relieve the world of its misery.”