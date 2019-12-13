NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke to Step Down in 2020

Steve Burke will depart as CEO of NBCUniversal next year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Burke, whose current contract ends in August 2020, had been telling close associates that he planned to retire. While the end of his contract coincides with the end of the 2020 Olympics, the biggest sporting event on NBCUniversal, some sources indicate that he may depart before that, as early as the first quarter of 2020.

There is no official word on a successor but speculation is that Jeff Shell, now chairman of NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment, would be named new NBCUniversal CEO.

Earlier this year, Shell expanded his portfolio to add NBC Entertainment, Telemundo and NBCU international to Universal Studios.

The news of Burke’s pending departure was first reported by Variety.