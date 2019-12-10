NBCUniversal Cable Exec Dave Howe Will End 18-Year Run, Exiting Strategy Post

Dave Howe, whose 18-year tenure at NBCUniversal included a stint running Syfy and launching shows like Battlestar Galactica, is leaving his post as president of strategy and growth at NBCU Cable.

In a 2016 reorganization, Howe left his post at Syfy to take on a broader strategy role, reporting to Bonnie Hammer, the company’s longtime cable chief.

A Brit who spent more than a decade at the BBC at the start of his career, Howe began as a marketer for Syfy in 2001, rising to GM and then president of the network and its horror sibling, Chiller. Notable shows released on his watch include Tin Man, The Magicians and Sharknado.

In a memo to employees, Howe described his most recent position as “a pioneering new role designed to bridge our traditional linear businesses with the digital, direct-to-consumer world.” The highlight of that stretch, he said, was the 2017 acquisition of Craftsy, a lifestyle and e-commerce brand with a subscription VOD service. The business was rebranded in 2018 as Bluprint.

The Hollywood Reporter had the first report of Howe’s departure.

Here is the full text of Howe’s memo:

Dear Colleagues at Bluprint and across NBCU,

I wanted to share with you that after 18 incredible years, I will be leaving NBCUniversal. These last two decades have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career.

I’ve been fortunate to have had two very different chapters in my time at the company. The first with Syfy, alongside an extraordinary team who dared to think differently. Our achievements helped transform Syfy into the ultimate destination for smart, award-winning science fiction content. Together, we launched groundbreaking series like Battlestar Galactica, The Magicians and the Expanse, as well as unforgettable social media sensations like Sharknado! It was an amazing ride!

And then for the last 3 years, in a pioneering new role designed to bridge our traditional linear businesses with the digital, direct-to-consumer world. We invested and partnered with a number of fast-growing digital businesses from podcasting and fan fiction to interior design, beauty and virtual reality. The highlight was acquiring Bluprint, an innovative lifestyle content and commerce platform for makers. It’s been a terrific experience working with the Bluprint team to help transform the business in partnership with almost every area of NBCUniversal.

Each of you have helped elevate my game and I will always admire your passion and dedication to excellence. I will work closely with Maggie and John to ensure a smooth transition. It’s been a great privilege to work at NBCUniversal.

Thank you all,

Dave