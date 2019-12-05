NBC Nabs Sci-Fi Thriller Drama ‘Fallback’ From Martin Gero & Brendan Gall With Penalty

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has given a script commitment with penalty to Fallback, a one-hour sci-fi thriller crime drama from Blindspot creator Martin Gero, his frequent collaborator Brendan Gall (Blindspot) and Warner Bros TV, where Gero and his Quinn’s House production company are under an overall deal.

Written by Gero and Gall, Fallback is a sci-fi thriller centered on an-off-the books task force that solves the most difficult and dangerous crimes through a top secret government program.

Gero and Gall executive produce. Gero’s Quinn’s House produces in association with Warner Bros. TV.

Gero also has been co-writing with Gall an U.S. adaptation of Gero’s Canadian series L.A. Complex for the CW.

Through his Quinn’s House Prods., Gero has sold a number of broadcast projects this season as non-writing executive producer. They include Midnighters, a drama based on the Alloy sci-fi/fantasy book series by Scott Westerfeld with Chris Pozzebon, and a reimagining of Kung Fu with Christina M. Kim and Berlanti Prods. — both at the CW — as well as The Service, a drama from writer Drew Lindo, which has received a script commitment with penalty at Fox. The company also has drama Ghost from writer Justin Britt-Gibson in development at ABC.

Gall is an executive producer on Gero’s Blindspot, which is heading into its fifth and final season on NBC. Gero is repped by Ziffren Brittenham.