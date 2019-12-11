‘Beach Watch’ Comedy From ‘Superstore’ Trio In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Beach Watch, a single-camera comedy from Superstore co-executive producers Bridget Kyle and Vicky Luu, series’ creator/executive producer Justin Spitzer, and his Spitzer Holding Company, and Universal TV, where Spitzer is under a deal,

Written by Kyle and Luu, Beach Watch revolves around Hannah, an aspiring police officer who flunks out of the police academy, joins the Beach Patrol and is partnered with the overbearing and brash Mel, who takes her job way too seriously. Both have to navigate an unlikely partnership while protecting the beach from crime and drunk teens.

Kyle and Luu executive produce with Spitzer via his Spitzer Holding Company, which produces. Universal TV is the studio.

This is the second comedy sale to NBC for Kyle and Luu. Last season, their script, Like Magic, a workplace comedy set at the Magic Palace, went to pilot starring Jee Young Han, Freddie Stroma and French Stewart.

Kyle and Luu joined NBC comedy Superstore, now in its fifth season, as writers in Season 2, rising through the ranks to co-executive producers . Their other series writing credits include The Grinder and Marry Me.

Spitzer stepped back as showrunner on Superstore when he re-upped his overall deal with Universal TV in April to focus on development. He remains as an EP on the series.

Beach Watch is one of several sales for Spitzer’s company this season, including comedy Once More at ABC. Before creating Superstore, Spitzer spent seven seasons writing for and producing on the Emmy-winning comedy The Office.

Spitzer is repped by Morris Yorn. Kyle and Luu are with attorney Ken Richman.