NBC Buys Restaurant Workplace Comedy ‘Bad Taste’ From ‘Superstore’ Producer & Matt Hubbard

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Bad Taste, a single-camera workplace comedy from writer Justin Shanes (Superstore), Forever creator Matt Hubbard and Universal TV, where Hubbard is under a deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Shanes, Bad Taste is set in the intimate pressure cooker of a restaurant kitchen whose star chef is forced to make an uncomfortable alliance with the newbie female line cook in order to keep pursuing his passion.

Shanes and Hubbard executive produce. Universal TV is the studio.

The project reunites Shanes and Hubbard, who worked together for a time on another NBC workplace comedy, Superstore. Shanes joined Superstore in the second season and rose through the ranks to his current role as producer. Hubbard worked on the first three seasons as consulting producer. Shanes previously was a writer on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon. He’s repped by attorney Jeff Hynick at Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

This is Hubbard’s second sale to NBC this cycle; he also has comedy Like Son, Like Father with writer Nick Lehmann set at the network. In addition to creating the Amazon/Uni TV comedy series Forever starring Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph, Hubbard, has a long history with NBC. He started on dramedy Ed and also worked on the Friends spinoff Joey. He worked on all seven seasons of 30 Rock, rising to co-executive producer, and in addition to Superstore, he did a stint on workplace comedy Parks & Recreation. He won an Emmy for writing the “Reunion” episode of 30 Rock and shared in the show’s best comedy series Emmy win in 2009. Hubbard is repped by Hansen Jacobson.