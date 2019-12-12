NBC Buys Comedy ‘Life At The Bottom’ From ‘Better Living Through Chemistry’ Duo

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development Life at the Bottom, a single-camera comedy from writers David Posamentier and Geoff Moore (Better Living Through Chemistry), Jamie Tarses and her FanFare Productions and Universal TV.

NBC

Written by Posamentier and Moore, Life at the Bottom centers on an aimless New Yorker who follows a girl to Antarctica, only to get dumped and abandoned there. He suddenly finding himself living amongst a bizarre assortment of passionate and eccentric scientists, soldiers and outcasts who have found their home at the bottom of the world.

Posamentier and Moore executive produce with Tarses via FanFare, which produces. Universal TV is the studio.

Posamentier and Moore wrote and directed the 2014 feature Better Living Through Chemistry, starring Sam Rockwell, Michelle Monaghan and Olivia Wilde. The duo most recently developed the hourlong fantasy drama Best Wishes and crime drama Down in the Valley, both with ABC. They are repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.

Tarses also is executive producing comedies Kidless with Mnelik Belilgne and Tough Love with writer Lacey Friedman, both of which are in the works at Fox.

