Seth Meyers Producing Brandon Scott Jones & Kassia Miller Comedies In Works At NBC

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has put in development two half-hour series produced by Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker’s Sethmaker Shoemayers Productions — both from auspices on NBC’s departing The Good Place. They include an AI comedy from actor-writer-comedian Brandon Scott Jones, who is recurring on The Good Place, and a sisters comedy from The Good Place co-producer Kassia Miller. Universal Television, where Sethmaker Shoemayers is based, is the studio for both.

Written by Jones, the Untitled Brandon Scott Jones Project is based on a true story. When a hilariously struggling playwright is hired to help an oddball group of tech geniuses create the personality of a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence, the process unexpectedly forces them to explore analytically, emotionally and creatively what it means to be human.

Jones, who is not attached to act, executive produces with Meyers and Shoemaker for Sethmaker Shoemayers, along with Aseem Batra (Marlon). Jason Carden is co-executive producer.

The Untitled Kassia Miller Project is written by Miller. When golden-child Vera’s cutting-edge environmental start-up turns out to be a fraud, she escapes the national spotlight by moving to New York and crashing with her younger sister, Jo, much to Jo’s dismay. Now that they’re roommates, Vera and Jo are forced to rebuild their stale sisterly relationship as Vera rebuilds her life.

Miller executive produces with Meyers, Shoemaker and Jen Statsky (The Good Place). Carden is co-executive producer.

Jones plays John on NBC’s The Good Place. Prior to that, he co-created, wrote, and produced the pilot The Dreams of Dorian Gunn for Pop. His acting credits include films Isn’t It Romantic, Can You Ever Forgive Me, and Other People, and TV series The Other Two, Girls, Broad City, and Difficult People. He’s repped by CAA and Imagine Artist Management.

Miller’s writing credits include The Good Place and The Last Man On Earth. She’s repped by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment & Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

Statsky most recently was a Co-Producer on The Good Place. She was also staffed on Lady Dynamite for Netflix, as well as NBC’s Parks and Recreation and has written on Broad City, Hello Ladies and Late Night With Jimmy Fallon.

Sethmaker Shoemeyers has comedy series A.P. Bio, which is moving to the upcoming NBCU streaming platform Peacock. The company is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Hirsch Wallerstein.