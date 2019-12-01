NBC & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Producers Issue New Statement On Gabrielle Union’s Exit, Vow “To Hear More About Her Concerns”

With the controversy over the firing of Gabrielle Union from America’s Got Talent showing no signs of subsiding, and the wave of support for the actress growing every day, NBC and the companies behind AGT, Fremantle and series creator Simon Cowell’s Syco, on Sunday issued a new statement about the situation.

“We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture,” the statement read. “We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate.”

This is the first time the companies have weighed in since their Nov. 26 joined statement by NBC and Fremantle as word about the circumstances surrounding Union’s exit from the reality series was starting to get out. At the time, they chalked up Union’s departure to a regular “judging refresh.”

“America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show,” the net and the company said at the time. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

Following multiple reports that Union had been dismissed after complaining about hostile work environment and racially charged incidents, a number of top actresses have called out NBC while praising Union for speaking up.