Natalie Dormer Launches Dog Rose Productions, Sets WWII Series ‘Spitfire Sisters’

Game of Thrones alum Natalie Dormer has launched her own production banner Dog Rose Productions. With Dormer running shop, the London-based company looks to collaborate with “new and experienced voices to create a variety of genres that explore stories and themes transcending cultures and unite us as humans.” Fremantle holds a multi-year first-look deal with Dog Rose Productions to co-develop and distribute projects out of the partnership.

In addition to their previously announced Vivien Leigh drama event Vivling, Dog Rose Productions has revealed that they are developing Spitfire Sisters (wt) in collaboration with Fremantle. The new period series will have eight one-hour episodes and will be written by playwright and screenwriter Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and tells the remarkable story of the forgotten female aviators of WWII.

Spitfire Sisters is set in the midst of WWII and follows the women of the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA), the ‘glamour girls’ of the battle as they take on one of the most dangerous jobs in the war. Filled with empowerment, friendships, love, camaraderie, and deep tragedy and loss, the women of ATA were tasked with flying 90 different types of aircraft from base to base ready for the frontline. Female pilots from all over the world traveled to the UK to join the group but the glamour of being in the ATA came with the tragedy of flying during the war. Spitfire Sisters is the war through the eyes of the women; the dangers they faced and their fight for acceptance and equality.

“This is a barely known story, a thrilling story; an important story ready to be told by such a passionate voice as Morgan’s,” said Dormer.

Malcolm added, “It’s important to me, as a writer, to tell stories that have been ignored and to shine a light on perspectives that we have lacked for so long. Spitfire Sisters is all about reframing the classic wartime genre and giving the many women, who were so important to the war effort, a chance to speak and quite literally fly. It’s always exciting to see representation of marginalized stories on our screens and stages and this project will hold so many within it. The heart of it is about joy and freedom and bravery. And these are three of the strongest emotions I have whilst working on it. It’s my dream project.”

Spitfire Sisters will be executive produced by Natalie Dormer and co-developed by Dog Rose Productions and Fremantle. Dog Rose’s Danielle Glaze-Adams will act as the development executive on the project.