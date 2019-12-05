Nancy Pelosi Scolds Sinclair Reporter For Asking If She “Hates” Donald Trump: “Don’t Mess With Me”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scolded a Sinclair TV reporter after the end of a press conference today when he asked whether Pelosi is pursuing impeachment because she hates President Donald Trump.

The question came from Sinclair’s James Rosen, who asked, as she was exiting the press conference, “Do you hate the president?’

Pelosi stopped and chided Rosen.

“I don’t hate anybody,” she said.

She then returned to the lectern and said, “As a Catholic, I resent your using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone.”

“So then don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

Rosen is the national investigative reporter for Sinclair, which is among the largest station owners in the country. It’s notable for its pro-Trump, conservative commentaries that air across its local stations.

Earlier Thursday, Pelosi announced that she was moving forward with articles of impeachment against Trump, and much of her press conference centered on the next steps and the potential for political fallout for Democrats.

Pelosi usually finishes her press conferences without taking any additional shouted questions, but she stopped and then pointed at Rosen.

“Don’t accuse me,” she said.

“I did not accuse you,” Rosen responded.

He said that Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) suggested on Wednesday that Democrats were pursuing impeachment “simply because they don’t like the guy.”

“It has nothing to do that,” Pelosi responded.

She then walked to the lectern and said, “I think the president is a coward when it comes to helping our kids who are afraid of gun violence. I think he is cruel when doesn’t deal with helping our dreamers…I think he is in denial about the climate crisis. However, that is about the election. …this is about the Constitution of the United States and the facts that lead to the president’s violation of the Oath of Office.”

She said that she has always “prayed for the president, and I still pray for the president. I pray for the president all the time.”