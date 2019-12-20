MSNBC Shuffling Lineup For 2020, Will Move Ali Velshi To New Weekend Mornings Show

The end of Velshi & Ruhle is nigh as MSNBC plans an anchor shuffle for the new year. The NBCUniversal-owned cable news outlet has set a new weekend morning show anchored by Al Velshi that will air from 8-10 a.m. ET Saturdays and Sundays in 2020, leading in to AM Joy.

The new program will replace Up with David Gura in the slot. Gura will segue to anchoring MSNBC Live at 2 p.m. ET Saturdays. Also, new MSNBC anchor Alicia Menendez will host two weekend shows, from 4-5 p.m. ET on Saturdays and Sundays and again from 6-7 p.m. ET on Saturdays.

After topping CNN in total viewers for the third year in a row, the network said it is building upon its momentum with a continued investment in live programming on the weekends. In the 24/7 news cycle, MSNBC will be committed to delivering breaking news coverage and analysis, offering new shows and familiar voices backed by the combined strength and collaboration between NBC News and MSNBC, it said.

Velshi’s move will mean the demise of Velshi & Ruhle, the show he anchors with Stephanie Ruhle on weekdays from 1-2 p.m. ET weekdays. The News Emmy-winning anchor and author, who also anchors MSNBC live at 3 p.m. ET, will continue to serve as a fill-in prime anchor at MSNBC, which he joined after Al Jazeera America went dark in 2016.

A rotating group of anchors will substitute on Velshi & Ruhle at 1 p.m. and MSNBC Live” at 3 p.m. until additional programming updates are announced.

Velshi is joining an MSNBC weekend lineup that also features Joy Reid, Alex Witt, Rev. Al Sharpton, Kasie Hunt, Richard Lui, Kendis Gibson, Lindsey Reiser and Gura.

