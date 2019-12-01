MSNBC Mistakes Former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer For White Supremacist

It’s a tale of two Richard Spencers. One is Donald Trump’s former Navy Secretary and the other is a well-known white nationalist — and MSNBC confused one for the other.

On Sunday morning, MSNBC was reporting on a story about former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, who was fired last week after he wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post about Trump’s intervention in the case of Navy SEAL member Chief Petty Officer Eddie Gallagher, who was accused of war crimes. During the story, MSNBC accidentally posted an image of white supremacist Spencer.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid didn’t waste any time to address the snafu at the end of the segment. “I want to make a quick correction—a pretty big correction,” she said. “Earlier in the segment as we were talking about former Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, we mistakenly showed the wrong image of white supremacist Richard Spencer. Very deeply sorry for that mistake.”