Mötley Crüe Reunites After Netflix’s ‘The Dirt’ Movie For Stadium Tour With Def Leppard, Poison & Joan Jett

It’ll be the same ol’ situation next summer. Fueled by the success of the Netflix movie The Dirt, all four Mötley Crüe originals are reuniting for a 2020 stadium tour — six years after they called it quits.

From left: Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee at ‘The Dirt’ premiere in March Shutterstock

The Los Angeles hard-rock quartet will hit the road with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts for a jaunt that might have sold out an entire continent in the 1980s. The simply named Stadium Tour is schedule to wrap with a September 5 L.A.-area date at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, which is set to open in July.

Tickets go on sale December 13. See the full itinerary below.

The Crüe — singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars, bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee — has seen a surge in popularity since The Dirt premiered on Netflix in March (watch the trailer here). Within weeks after the launch of the biopic based on its memoir, the band’s music sales skyrocketed. Then last month, the metal act posted a “Mötley Crüe Is Back!” video that showed them “blowing up” their Cessation of Touring Agreement. “They knew that if they were ever to stand onstage together again, that contract would have to be destroyed,” the clip’s voice-over says. “Well, destruction has never been an issue for Mötley Crüe.” Watch it here:

After 35 years together, the Crüe men parted ways without speaking to one another after their final show on December 31, 2015 at the Forum in Inglewood. (Neil continued to tour as a solo act, playing plenty of Crüe standards.) They came back together to participate in the making of The Dirt, which unexpectedly brought them closer and led Neil, Mars, Sixx and Lee back into the recording studio.

Mega-platinum pop-metal act Def Leppard has continued to tour, including a 2017 jaunt with Poison — which had been teasing the tour with a countdown clock on its website — and Tesla last year. Joan Jett tours regularly as well, also appearing with Tesla and Styx on a triple bill last summer.

Here is the Stadium Tour schedule: