‘Misbehaviour’ Trailer: Keira Knightley & Gugu Mbatha-Raw Star In Comedy-Drama About 1970 Miss World Comp

Here’s a first trailer for Pathé comedy-drama Misbehaviour about the group of feminist activists who hatched a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London.

Starring are Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear, Lesley Manville, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans and Phyllis Logan. Philippa Lowthorpe directs.

Script comes from Rebecca Frayn and Gaby Chiappe, and it was produced by Suzanne Mackie and Sarah Jane Wheale. Pathé, Ingenious Media, BBC Films, BFI and Left Bank Pictures are behind the feature, which is due for release in the UK on March 13, 2020.

