Miramax Hires Lionsgate Vet Jean McDowell As SVP Marketing

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate vet Jean McDowell will join Miramax as their new SVP of Marketing.

In the new role, McDowell will be responsible for overseeing the marketing strategy for the company, including promotions, partnerships, campaign development, communications, events, and research. Additionally, McDowell, who will report directly to Miramax CEO Bill Block, will serve as the key marketing executive for all distributors, promotional partners, filmmakers, talent and studios.

At Lionsgate McDowell spearheaded research and strategy for the studio, playing an instrumental role in development, acquisition, production and theatrical releases of Lionsgate films such as the Hunger Games and John Wick franchises as well as Sicario, Wonder and multi-Oscar and award winner La La Land.

“Jean is just the kind of forward-thinking creative Miramax has been looking for to spearhead this division. With years of experience working on some of Hollywood’s biggest hits, we are confident he will help to grow and shape Miramax for years to come” Block tells Deadline.

Miramax continues to build out its film library with another Guy Ritchie-directed action thriller following his Gentleman with the studio which will open in January 2020 via STX. At AFM this past fall, MGM acquired the domestic rights to the new untitle Ritchie movie followed by Lionsgate picking up the film for UK. The project is currently sold out worldwide. Other films on slate include the mind-bending psychological thriller, The Georgetown Project, starring Academy Award winner, Russell Crowe, Universal/Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills, Limbo and Alan Ball’s Uncle Frank, set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Currently Viacom is in talks to take a stake in the 700 title-68-Oscar winning Miramax library which is owned by beIN Media.