Midseason/Winter Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The 2019-20 TV season has hit the winter midway point, so here’s our annual list of midseason for new and returning series. It covers more than 200 broadcast, cable and streaming programs debuting from January 1 through March 31 and includes shows that were on hiatus and some one-off specials such as awards shows. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We’ll update the list regularly as more dates are revealed.

January 1:

Flirty Dancing (Fox, new reality competition series; time slot premiere)

Almost Family (Fox, Season 1B)

Messiah (Netflix, new drama series)

Doctor Who (BBC America, Season 11)

My 600-lb Life (TLC, Season 8)

1,000-lb Sisters (TLC, new docuseries)

Alaska PD (A&E, new docuseries)

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo, new reunion miniseries)

Impossible Engineering (Science Channel, Season 5)

The Explosion Show (Science Channel, new docuseries)

Delicious Destinations (Cooking Channel, Season 9)

To Catch a Smuggler (National Geographic Channel, Season 2)

January 2:

Last Man Standing (Fox, Season 8)

Deputy (Fox, new drama series)

The First 48 (A&E, Season 17B)

60 Days In (A&E, Season 6)

Live PD (A&E, Season 4B)

Christina on the Coast (HGTV, Season 2)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC, Season 2)

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC, new docuseries)

Homestead Rescue (Discovery, Season 6)

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

January 3:

Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning (Lifetime, new documentary miniseries)

Kindred Spirits (Travel Channel, Season 4)

Extreme Love (We TV, Season 2)

The Dirt (Discovery, new season)

Elite Youth (FS1, new docuseries)

January 4:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 30B)

Sesame Street (HBO, Season 50B)

Say Yes to the Dress America (TLC, Season 2)

Say Yes to the Dress England (TLC, new docuseries)

Pit Bulls & Parolees (Animal Planet, Season 15)

Ghost Loop (Travel Channel, new docuseries)

January 5:

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC, live special)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 30B)

Power (Starz, Season 6B; final season)

Naked and Afraid: Alone (Discovery Channel, Season 11)

Sister Wives (TLC, Season 9)

Worst Cooks in America (Food Network, Season 18)

Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network, Season 2)

Food Paradise (Cooking Channel, Season 11)

Vengeance: Killer Coworkers (HLN, Season 3)

January 6:

America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC, Season 2)

Manifest (NBC, Season 2)

The Bachelor (ABC, Season 24)

Kids Baking Championship (Food Network, Season 18)

Live Rescue (A&E, Season 1C)

Infinity Train (Cartoon Network, Season 2)

The Brokenwood Mysteries (Acorn, Season 6; U.S. premiere)

January 7:

The Resident (Fox, Season 3B)

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back (Fox, Season 3)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, Season 3)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, new drama series; sneak preview)

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, new drama series)

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time (ABC, new game show tournament)

Mixed-ish (ABC, Season 1B)

Black-ish (ABC, Season 6B)

Emergence (ABC, Season 1B)

The Haves and the Have Nots (OWN, Season 7)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC, Season 6)

Hot & Heavy (TLC, new docuseries)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV, Season 5; final season)

Ink Master: Turf War (Paramount Network, Season 13)

Guardians of the Glades (Discovery, Season 2)

Burgers, Brew & ‘Que (Cooking Channel, Season 6)

January 8:

Modern Family (ABC, Season 11B; final season)

Single Parents (ABC, Season 2B)

Stumptown (ABC, Season 1B)

Undercover Boos (CBS, Season 9)

Criminal Minds (CBS, Season 15; final season)

Party of Five (Freeform, new drama series revival)

America’s Top Dog (A&E, new competition series)

Glad You Asked (YouTube, Season 1B)

January 9:

Will & Grace (NBC, Season 4B of revival & 11B overall; final season)

Superstore (NBC, Season 5B)

Evil (CBS, Season 1B)

Reclaimed (Discovery Channel, new docuseries)

January 10:

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector (NBC, new drama series)

AJ and the Queen (Netflix, new comedy series)

Medical Police (Netflix, new comedy series)

The Owl House (Disney Channel, new animated kids series)

How to Survive a Murder (Reelz, new true-crime miniseries)

January 11:

Family or Fiancé (OWN, Season 2)

January 12:

The Outsider (HBO, new drama series)

January 13:

The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 3B)

The New Pope (HBO, new drama series)

Inexplicable: How Christianity Spread to the Ends of the Earth (TBN, new documentary series)

Ackley Bridge (Acorn, Season 3; U.S. premiere)

Returning the Favor (Facebook Watch, Season 4)

January 14:

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix, new animated kids series)

January 15:

The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 7B)

Schooled (ABC, Season 2B)

Good Trouble (Freeform, Season 2B)

68 Whiskey (Paramount Network, new drama series)

In Pursuit with John Walsh (Investigation Discovery, Season 2)

January 16:

Grown-ish (Freeform, Season 3)

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform, new comedy series)

January 17:

American Housewife (ABC, Season 4B)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, Season 6B)

Sex Education (Netflix, Season 2)

Little America (Apple TV+, new anthology comedy series)

Real Time with Bill Maher HBO, Season 17)

Diary of a Female President (Disney+, new comedy series)

January 18:

Seven Worlds, One Planet (BBC America, new nature documentary series)

It’s Pony (Nickelodeon, new animated kids series)

Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields (Reelz, new true-crime miniseries)

January 19:

The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (TBS/TNT, live special)

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, new drama series)

Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO, Season 10)

Avenue 5 (HBO, new comedy series)

Giada Entertains (Food Network, Season 5)

January 20:

Prodigal Son (Fox, Season 1B)

Carter (WGN America, Season 2)

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America (Discovery Channel, new competition series)

Brain Games (National Geographic Channel, new game show revival; moved from December 1)

Home Town (HGTV, Season 4)

Independent Lens (PBS, Season 18B)

The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon, new animated kids series)

Spy Games (Bravo, new reality competition series)

AfroPop (World Channel, Season 12)

January 21:

The Conners (ABC, Season 2B)

Bless This Mess (ABC, Season 2B)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 5)

Project Blue Book (History, Season 2)

January 22:

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central, new comedy series)

January 23:

Station 19 (ABC, Season 3)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, Season 16B)

A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 2B)

Outmatched (Fox, new comedy series)

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, new drama series)

The Bold Type (Freeform, Season 4)

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer (Reelz, new true-crime docuseries)

A Year in Music (AXS TV, Season 2)

January 24:

The Ranch (Netflix, Season 4B, final season; aka Part 8)

The Forgotten Army (Amazon Prime, new Indian drama series)

The Crystal Maze (Nickelodeon, new game show series)

January 25:

Heartland Docs, DVM (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries; fka Homestead Vets)

January 26:

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS, live special(

The Circus (Showtime, Season 5)

The Lost Unabomber Tapes (Reelz, new true-crime miniseries)

January 28:

Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (TBS, Season 2)

I Am Jazz (TLC, Season 6)

January 31:

Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer (Amazon Prime, new documentary miniseries)

February 1:

Fire Masters (Cooking Channel, Season 12)

February 2:

Super Bowl LIV (Fox, live sports special)

Puppy Bowl XVI (Animal Planet, annual special)

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 3)

February 3:

Girl Scout Cookie Championship (Food Network, new cooking competition series)

February 5:

The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 3; time slot premiere)

Lego Masters (Fox, new reality competition series)

February 6:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, Season 7)

Indebted (NBC, new comedy series)

Tommy (CBS, new drama series)

Katy Keane (The CW, new drama series)

Briarpatch (USA Network, new anthology drama series)

The Sinner (USA Network, Season 3)

Interrogation (CBS All Access, drama series)

February 7:

MacGyver (CBS, Season 4)

Hawaii Five-O (CBS, Season 10B)

High Maintenance (HBO, Season 4)

Locke and Key (Netflix, new drama series)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+, new comedy series)

February 9:

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards (ABC, live special)

Homeland (Showtime, Season 8; final season)

Kidding (Showtime, Season 2; moved from November 3)

February 10:

Agatha Raisin (Acorn, Season 3; U.S. premiere)

February 11:

For Life (ABC, new drama series)

February 12:

Survivor (CBS, Season 40)

February 13:

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix, Season 2)

February 14:

High Fidelity (Hulu, new comedy series)

February 16:

American Idol (ABC, Season 3)

Duncanville (Fox, new animated comedy series)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC, new drama series; time slot premiere)

Good Girls (NBC, Season 3)

NCIS: New Orleans (Season 6B)

Outlander (Starz, Season 5)

Slow Burn (Epix, new docuseries)

War of the Worlds (Epix, U.S. premiere of British drama series)

Race for the White House (CNN, Season 2)

The Windsors: Inside the Royal Family (CNN, new documentary series)

From Scratch (FYI, new cooking series)

February 20:

Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones (Facebook Watch, new drama series)

February 23:

The Rookie (ABC, Season 2B)

Forensic Files II (HLN, new true-crime docuseries revival)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (TLC, Season 4)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Nat Geo Wild, new docuseries)

February 24:

The Voice (NBC, Season 17)

February 25:

Man v. Food (Cooking Channel, Season 9)

February TBA:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+, Season 7; final season)

Pinkalicious & Peterrific (Disney Channel, Season 2)

March 9:

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (National Geographic Channel, Season 3; airs on Fox in summer)

Blood (Acorn, Season 2; U.S. premiere)

March 11:

Boomerang (BET, Season 2)

March 16:

Supernatural (The CW, Season 15B; final season)

Roswell, New Mexico (The CW, Season 2)

The Plot Against America (HBO, new drama limited series)

March 18:

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu, new drama series)

March 26:

Major League Baseball Opening Night (ESPN, new season)

March TBA:

Council of Dads (NBC, new drama series)

Little Big Shots (NBC, Season 4)

Brockmire (IFC, Season 4; final season)

Wicked Tuna (National Geographic Channel, Season 9)

Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network, Season 2)

Buddy vs. Duff (Food Network, Season 2)

#LoveGoals (OWN, new docuseries)

Here are some higher-profile shows that are eyed for midseason or spring but don’t have a premiere date:

The Orville (Hulu, Season 3; new network)

The Great North (Fox, new animated comedy series)

Ultimate Tag (Fox, new competition series)

neXt (Fox, new drama series)

Filthy Rich (Fox, new drama series)

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC, new drama series)

United We Fall (ABC, new comedy series)

Man with a Plan (CBS, Season 4)

The Amazing Race (CBS, Season 32)

Broke (CBS, new comedy series)

In the Dark (The CW, Season 2)

The 100 (The CW, Season 7)

Fargo (FX, Season 4)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, new drama series)

Genius: Aretha (National Geographic Channel, Season 3)

Love, Beth (Hulu, new comedy series)

Cherish the Day (OWN, new drama series)

Vice (Showtime, Season 8; new network)

The Hidden Kingdoms of China (National Geographic Channel, new docuseries)

The Soup (E!, new comedy roundup series revival)