Filmmaker Michael Moore On 2020 Election: Trump Has Strong Chance Of Winning

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore feels that President Donald Trump is on track to win the 2020 election, claiming support in the Midwest has not declined.

“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,’ Moore said in an interview with Democracy Now! “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”