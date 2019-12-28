Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore feels that President Donald Trump is on track to win the 2020 election, claiming support in the Midwest has not declined.
“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,’ Moore said in an interview with Democracy Now! “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”
Moore has a history of being correct with his predictions. In 2016, on an online broadcast of RealTime With Bill Maher, he said that Trump would win by carrying Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Moore’s home state of Michigan. The prediction proved accurate.
This time around, Moore claimed that Trump would again lose the popular vote, as he did in 2016. But the number of people voting against the President would increase.
“Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes. There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out. There’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.”
Moore has officially thrown his support behind Bernie Sanders, saying the Vermont senator can “crush” President Trump at the polls.
Filmmaker Michael Moore On 2020 Election: Trump Has Strong Chance Of Winning
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore feels that President Donald Trump is on track to win the 2020 election, claiming support in the Midwest has not declined.
“If the vote were today, I believe, he would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch,’ Moore said in an interview with Democracy Now! “In fact, I’d say it’s even more rabid than it was before, because they’re afraid now. They’re afraid he could lose, because they watched his behavior. So they are voracious in their appetite for Donald Trump. That’s the bad news.”
Moore has a history of being correct with his predictions. In 2016, on an online broadcast of RealTime With Bill Maher, he said that Trump would win by carrying Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Moore’s home state of Michigan. The prediction proved accurate.
This time around, Moore claimed that Trump would again lose the popular vote, as he did in 2016. But the number of people voting against the President would increase.
“Hillary won by 3 million popular votes. I believe whoever the Democrat is next year is going to win by 4 to 5 million popular votes. There’s no question in my mind that people who stayed home, who sat on the bench, they’re going to pour out. There’s going to be a much higher percentage of people voting against him.”
Moore has officially thrown his support behind Bernie Sanders, saying the Vermont senator can “crush” President Trump at the polls.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.