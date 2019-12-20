Michael Jackson Estate, Walt Disney Co. Settle Copyright Dispute Over Music, Images Of The Late Singer

The Michael Jackson estate and The Walt Disney Company have settled a copyright lawsuit over the ABC-TV special The Last Days Of Michael Jackson.

The Jackson estate’s main lawyer confirmed the settlement. “The dispute with Disney has been amicably resolved,” said attorney Howard Weitzman. Disney has not commented.

The dispute was over the use of Jackson’s image and music in the 2018 special. The estate claimed that permission was not asked before use.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2018, alleging use of unauthorized music videos, concert performances, documentary footage and other items. The Jackson estate claimed it found out about the special just days before its premiere, and objected to the use of Jackson’s image in promo materials. ABC removed the promo images, but claimed the other materials were available under the “fair use” doctrine of US copyright law.

A jury trial was scheduled to begin this month.