Michael Imperioli Drama ‘Cabaret Maxime’ Lands At Giant Pictures For U.S. Distribution

Giant Pictures has secured U.S. distribution rights to the Bruno de Almeida-helmed drama Cabaret Maxime, starring Michael Imperioli, best known for his Emmy-winning role as Christopher Moltisanti on HBO’s The Sopranos. Cabaret Maxime is slated to open at the Metrograph in New York City on February 21 before its theatrical wide release March 3.

The film marks the third collaboration between Imperioli and de Almeida. The plot follows Bennie Gazza (Imperioli), the owner of Cabaret Maxime, a nightclub in an old, red-light district where a group of colorful characters perform musical numbers, burlesque and striptease acts. Bennie runs the cabaret like a tight family, dealing with each artist’s unique personality while taking care of his performer wife, Stella, who suffers from manic depression.

When the once-decadent neighborhood starts to become gentrified, Bennie struggles to keep his club afloat. As the residents are being bought up and pushed out, Benny is violently threatened when he refuses to sell. The pressure builds to a dramatic climax as Benny is forced to take a stand against the powers that be.

Rounding out the cast are John Ventimiglia, Nick Sandow, Drena De Niro, Sharon Angela, Ana Padrão, Arthur Nascarella, John Frey, David Proval and Mike Starr.

De Almeida, Imperioli and Jason Kliot produced the pic, which is a BA Filmes production in association with Archangela Productions and Open City Films.