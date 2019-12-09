Meryl Streep Breaks Her Own Golden Globes Record With 34th Nomination

Click to Skip Ad
Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies
Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Meryl Streep has extended her already record-breaking Golden Globe nomination record, earning her 34th nod today for her portrayal of Mary Louise Wright in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies

Streep is nominated alongside Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Patricia Arquette (The Act), Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Toni Collette (Unbelievable) for best actress in a series, limited series or motion picture category (read today’s full list of nominations here).

Streep previously broke her own record in 2018 with her 33rd nomination for The Post.

The three-time Oscar winner received her first Golden Globe nomination in 1979 for The Deer Hunter, and went on to win her first Golden Globe trophy the following year for best supporting actress in a motion picture for Kramer vs. Kramer. She snagged two more Golden Globes for The French Lieutenant’s Woman in 1982 and Sophie’s Choice in 1983. After a 20-year break, she landed six consecutive nominations from 1995 to 2000 for films including One True Thing, The Bridges of Madison County, Marvin’s Room and The River Wild. Big Little Lies is her third television Golden Globe nomination to date.

She received her most recent Golden Globe trophy in 2012 for The Iron Lady, for which she was also won an Oscar.

In all, Streep has won eight of her Golden Globe acting nominations, and was honored with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2018.

