Megyn Kelly Says She’d Have “Made Edits” In ‘Bombshell’, Six-Year-Old Son “Confused” By Movie Poster

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly says in an Instagram post that her 6-year-old son was “confused” by the movie poster for Bombshell — he apparently mistook Charlize Theron’s look-alike makeover for the real thing — and says she only saw the “loosely based” film “once it was past the point of any possible edits.”

Lionsgate

In the Instagram post — see it below — Kelly says she and her husband Doug Brunt “recently took our three kids to see the movie Frozen 2. As we walked into the theatre, our 6-year-old stopped at this poster promoting another movie hitting the big screen. The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me.”

Continues Kelly: “But while the movie Bombshell is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film. I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made.”

The former Fox Newser and NBC expat writes that watching the film “was an incredibly emotional experience” and that sexual harassment “can leave scars that do not heal.”

Kelly concluded her post by saying she’ll have more thoughts on the film “soon.”

Another former Fox News host depicted in the film, Gretchen Carlson (played by Nicole Kidman), wrote an op-ed in Thurrday’s New York Times, calling for Fox News to lift the non-disclosure agreements that prevent ex-employees from speaking out about their experiences at the network.

Here is Kelly’s post: