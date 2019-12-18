Meet Guy Ritchie’s ‘Gentlemen’: Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant Among Cast Intro Videos

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has a flair for assembling a truly memorable rogue’s gallery and bringing it to the screen in vivid hues of eccentricity, menace, humor, and gutter eloquence. The British writer-director did it with Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), he did it with Snatch (2000) and with Rocknrolla (2008) and now (after the career success of his Aladdin this year) he returns to the crime ensemble genre with The Gentleman, the STXfilms action-comedy that opens January 24.

To reach out to all the fans of Ritchie’s early Cockney crime films, the producers of The Gentlemen have released a batch of character spots (you can find the videos below) that flaunt the film’s intriguing cast (led by Matthew McConaughey, Hugh Grant, Colin Farrell, and Charlie Hunnam) and highlight Ritchie’s familiar cinematic signatures.

The film synopsis: “The Gentlemen follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him.”

Ritchie directed The Gentlemen off of his own screenplay, which is based on a story credited to Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies. Ritchie produced the film with Ivan Atkinson and Bill Block.











