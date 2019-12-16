‘Medical Police’ Premiere Date: Netflix’s Outbreak Comedy Stars Erinn Hayes & Ron Huebel

They’re cops! They’re docs! And they’re spanning the globe in search of a viral moment. Netflix has set a January 10 global premiere date Medical Police, a genre-skipping comedy series starring Erinn Hayes and Rob Huebel. Check out the key art below and some first-look photos as well.

Medical Police Netflix

Hailing from the team behind Childrens Hospital, Medical Police triples as an action-packed thriller, a mystery-wrapped love story and, ultimately, a globetrotting comedy series. It follows two American physicians (Hayes and Huebel) stationed at a pediatric hospital in São Paulo, Brazil, who unwittingly discover a civilization-threatening virus. Soon they’re recruited as secret government agents and find themselves in a race against time to find a cure — all the while uncovering a dark conspiracy at the center of the outbreak.

Sarayu Blue, Rob Corddry, Malin Akerman, Ken Marino and Lake Bell also star, with Jason Schwartzman and Fred Melamed among the guest stars.

Series co-creators Krister Johnson, Rob Corddry, Jonathan Stern and David Wain serve as executive producers and writers.