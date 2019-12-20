‘Mean Girls’ Musical Adds Cameron Dallas For A Four-Week Broadway Run

Social media icon and musician Cameron Dallas will make his Broadway debut in the role of “Aaron Samuels” in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, the show’s producers have announced.

Dallas will play the role in a four-week run during Kyle Selig’s leave of absence starting Tuesday, January 14 at the August Wilson Theatre on 245 West 52nd Street in Manhattan.

“Cameron is a tremendously talented young performer,” said a statement from the show producers. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the cast of Mean Girls and know he will be as captivating on stage as he is on screens all over the world.”

Dallas rose to fame through his creative use of Vine, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube, where he has over 40 million combined followers. He has starred in fashion campaigns for Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabanna and Carolina Herrera. In 2016, he starred in and executive produced a documentary series for Netflix called Chasing Cameron.

Further expanding his empire, Dallas signed with Columbia Records in 2018 and released his first single with the label, Why Haven’t I Met You?

Produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls is now in its second year on Broadway and is also playing a US national tour.

Mean Girls features a book by Tina Fey based on her screenplay for the film, music by Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The Broadway cast of Mean Girls is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Olivia Kaufmann, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.