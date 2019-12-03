Max Seeck’s Thriller Novel ‘The Faithful Reader’ In The Works For TV By Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures

EXCLUSIVE: Greg Silverman’s Stampede Ventures has acquired best-selling author Max Seeck’s thriller novel The Faithful Reader for a TV series adaptation. The novel, which was published in August in Finland, has been creating buzz internationally ahead of its U.S. release, with rights sold in 35+ countries. The Faithful Reader will be published as The Witch Hunter in the U.S., one of multiple countries where deals are in place for a sequel.

In the novel, Detective Jessica Niemi is called to investigate an extraordinary murder case. The wife of a famous writer, Roger Koponen, seems to have been killed in a bizarre ritual. As more ritual murders occur, it becomes obvious that Jessica is after a serial killer. But the murders are not random – they follow a pattern taken from Roger’s bestselling trilogy. Has a fan gone mad, or is this case more personal? How can Jessica stop a criminal who knows every detail of the book even better than the author?

Stampede Ventures will produce alongside Gudrun Giddings, who will serve as Executive Producer.

Seeck, a best-selling author in Finland, was awarded the Debut Thriller of the Year Award 2016 and he was a Toisinkoinen Literature Prize nominee.

“I was born in Finland, Northern European with next to zero hope of ever being published abroad, not to mention seeing my book being turned into a TV-series. Now it’s all happening. I am living the dream. I couldn’t be happier,” said Seeck.

“Max is a true master of suspense and when we read The Faithful Reader it was clear that this was meant to be a drama series full of sharp twists and surprises. He’s drawn a dark and terrifying world with a mysterious lead in the center of the storm. This one will keep you up at night,” said JP Sarni, Stampede Ventures’ Head of International Content and Worldwide Content Acquisitions.

“Max Seeck is a Nordic literary gem and already a bestselling author. The TV series based on his new crime drama, The Faithful Reader will be as binge-worthy as the book is a page-turner,” said Giddings.

Seeck is repped by the Elina Ahlback Literary Agency in Finland.