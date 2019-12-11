Warner Bros Sets Release Dates For ‘The Matrix’ Sequel, ‘The Flash’ & More; ‘Akira’ Off Schedule

Warner Bros has set a slew of release dates for its movies next year and beyond, including dating the fourth installment of The Matrix for May 21, 2021, and its DC superhero stand-alone The Flash for July 1, 2022.

Among the 12 titles in the mix as the studio lines up its slate for 2020 and beyond included moving Taika Waititi’s live-action feature take on famed cult manga Akira off the release schedule. It had been set for May 21, 2021 (now taken up by The Matrix 4), and had been allocated $18.5 million in California tax credits in the spring.

The Matrix, which returns to the big screen for the first time since 2003, now sits on date with the fourth chapter of Lionsgate’s John Wick franchise, which of course is toplined by the Matrix star Keanu Reeves, setting up a Keanu Kollision Kourse in summer cineplexes.

Other noteworthy moves announced Wednesday include setting an August 21, 2020 release date for Warners’ untitled Fred Hampton project, the biopic of the Black Panthers revolutionary. The studio also has a name for its latest Conjuring Universe film: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It already has a September 11, 2020 release date.

Warners also said it is moving up its Mortal Kombat movie from its original March 2021 date to January 15, 2021.

Three untitled event films have been slotted, as well, with WB ones on October 16, 2020 and March 5, 2021, and a New Line won on January 29, 2021. Three other event films have been removed from the schedule, two in 2020 and one in February 2021.