‘The Matrix 4’: ‘Sense8’ & ‘Empire’ Actor Toby Onwumere Joins Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Toby Onwumere will be reuniting with Sense8 co-creator Lana Wachowski in the Warner Bros./Village Roadshow sequel The Matrix 4, which is expected to begin filming in 2020.

Onwumere will be joining franchise returnees Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) as well as newcomers Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is rumored to be playing young Morpheus.

Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell are writing the script. Wachowski is producing with Grant Hill.

Onwumere joined the second season of Netflix’s Sense8 in the role of Capheus. He also recurred on Season 5 of Fox’s Empire as the love interest and eventual husband of Jamal Lyon.

He’s repped by Innovative and Howard Green Entertainment.