‘The Masked Singer’ Tops Tuesday Ratings; ‘The Moodys’ Boosted In Finale, ‘Crisis’ Crossover Steady

Fans tuned into another big reveal on Tuesday episode of Fox’s The Masked Singer as the Christmas tree was unmasked. The hit reality singing competition won the night in Nielsen’s fast affiliates with a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic along with 5.76 million viewers.

NBC got us into the holiday spirit with the premiere of Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways (1.2, 6.81M), while The Voice (1.2, 8.27M) was up a tenth from last week and climbed from Monday’s two-hour semifinals. The latter was Tuesday’s most-watched program.

The rest of Fox’s primetime lineup included the finale of its six-episode holiday event series The Moodys to wrap back-to-back episodes. The first episode (0.6, 2.23M) and the finale (0.4, 1.62M) were both well above Monday night’s helping of the comedy.

Fox and NBC tied for the nightly victory in the demo; CBS edged both in viewers despite an all-repeat lineup.

The CW continues its epic Crisis on Infinite Earths superhero crossover on The Flash (0.6, 1.71M), with the episode steady with Monday night’s part 2. Its crossover aftershow, Crisis Aftermath (0.2, 730,000), followed.

On ABC, the fall finale of The Conners’ (1.0, 5.70M) ticked down in its return to ABC after a week off. The network served more fall finales including for Bless This Mess (0.6, 3.61M) and Mixed-ish (0.5, 2.94M), which ticked down. Black-ish (0.6, 2.99M) rose a tenth, while Emergence (0.4, 2.74M) was even week over week.