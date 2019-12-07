When Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced that he was heading south of the equator to attend CCXP in Sao Paulo, there were rumblings of what he would unveil for phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the panel started, the crowd, once again, erupted with an ovation that rivals Hall H — and the venue was much smaller. They chanted “Feige! Feige! Feige!” as he stepped out on the stage.

“Are you guys excited for what’s coming up next?” Feige asked the crowd.

Kevin Feige Shutterstock

Feige rehashed their slate of Disney+ shows and unveiled images from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision and talked about Ms. Marvel. WandaVision as well as Loki. He touched on the Doctor Strange sequel, Shang Chi and Thor: Love and Thunder but then directed to his attention to The Eternals directed by Chloe Zhao which set to open November 6, 2020.

He surprised the crowd (and everyone squealed with ear-piercing delight) with raw footage from the upcoming comic book pic starring Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Barry Keoghan and Gemma Chan.

The footage starts with Keoghan’s Druig welcoming Sersi (Chan), Ikaris (Madden), Kingo (Nanjiani), Makkari (Ridloff), Sprite (McHugh) and Thena (Jolie) to some sort of ranch. “Make yourselves at home,” he tells them.

From there, it cuts to various scenes which are woven together in an epic tapestry that Feige said will “redefine and change” the MCU. We see various members of the group in different parts of the globe, showing the film’s diversity. We see brief glimpses of the characters using their power as well as what seems to be a romance developing between Chan’s Sersi and Madden’s Ikaris; Nanjiani’s Kingo in some sort of Bollywood scene McHugh’s Sprite clearing dust and, of course, Jolie’s Thena (as a blonde) kicking some major ass.

We get more glimpses of the other character with no defining narrative, but close to the end Hayek’s Ajak says, “This world has changed us. We must protect it.”

The footage is certainly different from any other MCU movie we have seen before. Jack Kirby fans will be pleased. The CCXP crowd certainly was as you could feel the chills and excitement reverberate throughout the room and as soon as the title card The Eternals was shown at the end of the footage, the audience cheered with the force of a football stadium.

And if you’re looking for the footage, don’t expect to see any of that soon. Feige said it won’t be released for a while.

Feige also shared new footage from Black Widow which included a family reunion of sorts that was featured in the trailer released earlier this week. The new look was less about the action and the relationship dynamic between Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha sharing a dysfunctional family moment with her sis Yelena (Florence Pugh), the gruff Alexei (David Harbour) and Melina (Rachel Weisz). As an added bonus, we get to see Harbour struggle to fit into his old Red Guardian costume — so that was fun. He also unveiled a special CCXP Black Widow poster (see left image).

There is no footage to actual share from either of these films, but check out the reaction of the crowd when they played the sizzle real of the “Infinity Saga”.

And check out the first images from WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.