Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Heads To Brazil For CCXP; ‘Star Wars’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ‘Birds Of Prey’ And More Set For South American Pop Culture Confab

The energy and fandom of July’s San Diego Comic-Con now thriving in South America at Comic-Con Experience (CCXP) which kicks off December 5 with a preview night and continues through December 8 in Sao Paulo — and their program is stacked.

Dubbed as the most “pic pop culture event in Brazil”, CCXP has been a destination con and is gaining traction year after year since it launched in 2014. It’s becoming (if it hasn’t done so already) the epicenter of fandom on a global scale second to San Diego Comic-Con.

James Dimmock/CBS

The first official day (December 6) will include a panel lineup of Amazon Prime Video series include The Boys featuring Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara and Antony Starr;The Expanse with Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Cas Anvar and Frankie Adams as well as the buzzy Star Trek: Picard with Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Isa Briones and Jonathan del Arco.

This year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige will make his way down to CCXP on December 7 to talk about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming Phase 4 slate of things to expect from the MCU. More than likely, he will share details that were featured at SDCC and D23. We can expect some footage from Black Widow and a look at The Eternals, but Marvel always likes to give surprises, so we will be keeping our ear to the ground for new developments in the films and the newly announced slate of Disney+ series.

Following Marvel, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will take over the dais with director JJ Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy as well as actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. The filmmakers and cast will bring “the force” to CCXP as they talk about the final installment of the saga ahead of its December 20 release.

Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Disney/Pixar

December 7 will also include a panel on Disney Parks’ newest “Galaxy’s Edge” attraction as well as a presentation of the recently released Frozen 2 with Oscar winners Chris Buck and Peter Del Vecho. In addition, Pixar will take the stage with their forthcoming fantasy Onward with director Dan Scanlon. Also coming to CCXP is the action-comedy Free Guy with director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Joe Keery. Blue Sky Studios upcoming An Animal Spy will also be in attendance with directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane.

After skipping out on SDCC in July, Warner Bros. will bring the DC Universe to Sao Paulo with Birds of Prey flying into the first day of CCXP festivities on the preview night of December 5 with panel featuring director Cathy Yan and the “birds” themselves Margot Robbie, Ella Jay Basco, Mary Elisabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez. WB will bookend the confab with a presentation on December 8 that will include the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984 with director Patty Jenkins and the titular hero Gal Gadot in attendance.

Cast of ‘6 Underground’ Netflix via YouTube

On December 8, HBO will be on hand with a His Dark Materials featuring Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson and Clarke Peter while Netflix will be there with Michael Bay’s new pic 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds as well as La Casa de Papel with Pedro Alonso, Alba Flores, Darko Peric, Rodrigo de la Serna and Esther Acebo.

CCXP will also feature Game of Thrones and Titans actor Iain Glen (December 5) and the premiere of Playmobil – The Movie with director Lino DiSalvo (December 6). On the same day Once Upon a Time alum Lana Parrilla will take the stage and HBO Latin America will give a look at the LGBTQ series Todxs Nós while Cartoon Network will feature Infinite Train series.