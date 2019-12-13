Marriage Comedy ‘People Person’ From Matt Tarses, Kapital Entertainment & TrillTV In Works At Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development People Person, a single-camera comedy from Mad Love and Alex, Inc. creator Matt Tarses, Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, and Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV. Sony Pictures TV, where Tarses has been under a deal for a long time, is co-producing with Fox Entertainment.

Written by Tarses, People Person is a comedy about the marriage of Sam, who doesn’t like people and doesn’t like doing things, and Emmy, the friendliest, most outgoing woman in the world.

Tarses executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor and TrillTV’s Trilling.

Kapital, TrillTV and Tarses previously teamed for blended family comedy Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices, which went to pilot at CBS in 2017.

Scrubs alum Tarses serves as consulting producer on Sony TV’s Mad About You revival for Spectrum Originals.

TrillTV and Kapital have three multi-camera half-hour projects projects in development at CBS, a workaholic comedy from writer Ajay Sahgal, a roommates comedy written by Mark Gross, and HR, from Mike Gibbons.

At Fox, Kapital Entertainment also has a put pilot commitment with a big penalty to Football Book Club, a multi-camera comedy from Robert Horn and Scott Ellis; a script commitment plus penalty for drama Stateside, from Tony Camerino and Andrew Lenchewski; and a script commitment for Sanchez, Ohio (working title), a multi-camera/hybrid comedy written by Isaac Gonzalez & Chris Case and directed by Victor Gonzalez.Additionally, the company has a script-plus-penalty development deal with Fox that includes one additional backup script for Pivoting, a single-camera comedy from writer Liz Astrof.