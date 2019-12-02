Mark O’Brien Sets Feature Directorial Debut With ‘The Righteous’

EXCLUSIVE: City on a Hill star Mark O’Brien is directing his first feature-length project The Righteous, a psychological horror which he also wrote and stars in alongside Mimi Kuzyk (A Family Man, The Day After Tomorrow) and Henry Czerny (Mission Impossible, The Tudors).

Currently filming in the director’s hometown, Newfoundland, Canada, the pic follows a burdened man who feels the wrath of a vengeful God after he and his wife are visited by a mysterious stranger.

Mark O’Neill of Panoramic Pictures is producing the pic, with executive producers David Miller, Allison White, and Marc Hamou.

O’Brien was recently seen on the big screen in Fox Searchlight’s Ready or Not and will appear in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, which will be released on Netflix. He also just completed filming on Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou drama opposite Alicia Vikander. Other credits include AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, The Front Runner, and Bad Times at the El Royale.

O’Brien is repped by Thruline Entertainment, UTA, The Characters Agency, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

Czerny is repped by Innovative and OAZ Management, while Kuzyk is with The Characters Agency.