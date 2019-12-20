Marisa Tomei Joins Jason Momoa In Revenge Film ‘Sweet Girl’

Marisa Tomei is set to appear alongside Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced in the Brian Andrew Mendoza-directed Netflix revenge feature, Sweet Girl. The Spider-Man: Far From Home actress is also joining Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Brian Howe, Nelson Franklin, and Reggie Lee.

The pic is about a devastated husband (Momoa) who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter (Merced).

The screenplay was crafted by Gregg Hurwitz, Philip Eisner, and Will Staples. Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment are producing with Momoa, Mendoza ,and Martin Kistler.

Tomei, who was just seen in ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times, recently completed her run on Broadway in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Rose Tattoo and wrapped production on the untitled Judd Apatow comedy with Pete Davidson.

She is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.