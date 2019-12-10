Marie Fredriksson Dies: Roxette Singer Was 61

Marie Fredriksson, half of the Swedish pop rock duo Roxette and whose hit single “It Must Have Been Love” was featured in the 1990 film Pretty Woman, died Monday following a lengthy battle with cancer. Her management company confirmed her death to news outlets. Fredriksson was 61.

Fredrikkson joined with Per Gessle to form Roxette in 1986, a duo that went on to achieve international success with their albums Look Sharp! (1988) and Joyride (1991). Their breakout single “The Look,” reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1989. Their follow-up single “It Must Have Been Love” became the duo’s third number one hit in the U.S. after it was featured in the soundtrack of the 1990 romantic comedy Pretty Woman, starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. It ultimately became one of their best-selling releases, being certified gold or platinum in a number of countries. You can listen to the song in the clip from the film below.

Fredrikkson toured extensively with Roxette before branching out as a solo artist. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002, but she continued to record as a solo artist, with hits The Change in 2004 and Min bäste vän in 2006, as well as the non-album single “Där du andas” in 2008—her first solo number one single in Sweden. She and Gessle later reunited to record more albums as Roxette, who embarked on a worldwide concert tour. She also continued to record as a solo artist in her native Sweden, releasing Nu! in 2013.

By 2016, Fredrikkson was advised to stop touring, to focus on her health.

Former bandmate Gessle remembered Fredriksson as an “outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer,” in a statement on Facebook.

“I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour,” he wrote. “All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.”